New Developments in Israel-Palestine and the Role of the Churches
Thursday, April 27
7:00 to 9:00 pm (ET)
Amphitheatre at Saint Paul University
110 Hazel Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 1C5
Livestream
Please click HERE to register to attend in person or online
What is the role of Canadian churches in advocacy regarding Palestine? Join Anglican, Lutheran, United, Presbyterian, and Roman Catholic leaders for a conversation about how churches in Canada are involved in advocating for and with partners in Palestine, and what next steps may be needed in a context of new developments in a deteriorating situation.
Linda Nicholls
Linda Nicholls was installed as Primate of the Anglican Church of Canada on July 16, 2019. Previously she served the Church as Bishop of Huron (2016-2019), Area Bishop of Trent-Durham, Diocese of Toronto (2008-2016), Coordinator for Dialogue for Ethics, Interfaith Relations and Congregational Development at the national office, and almost twenty years as a parish priest in the Diocese of Toronto. In addition to her commitment to healthy vibrant parish communities, Archbishop Nicholls has engaged in the renewal of the healing ministry in congregational life; ethics in healthcare; spiritual direction; national theological commissions and ecumenical dialogue. She has served as the Co-Chair of the Anglican Roman Catholic Dialogue in Canada and is a member of the third Anglican Roman Catholic International Commission (ARCIC III).
Susan Johnson
In June 2007, the National Convention of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada (ELCIC) elected Rev. Susan C. Johnson to serve as the first female National Bishop of the ELCIC. Delegates to the 2015 National Convention affirmed her leadership and reelected Bishop Johnson to a third four-year term as National Bishop. Bishop Johnson is active in the international Lutheran community. She is committed to the work of ecumenism, full communion, reconciliation, and passionate about engaging the church in a call to spiritual discipleship. She has led the church to speak out in several areas of justice and is actively involved in the work of KAIROS.
Carmen Lansdowne
Born in Alert Bay, BC, and a member of the Heiltsuk First Nation, Moderator Lansdowne attended the Vancouver School of Theology (VST) and was ordained into The United Church of Canada in 2007. She served Marengo Pastoral Charge (Alsask and Loverna, SK), and then went on to complete a PhD from Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley, California. She continues to maintain academic interests through guest lectures and various writing projects and as a Christ Institute Fellow with the Westar Institute. In addition to her theological contributions as a writer and speaker, she has served the church in a variety of roles locally, nationally, and with the World Council of Churches.
Dorcas Gordon
The Rev. Dr. J. Dorcas Gordon served as Knox College Principal from 1999-2017. Her academic background includes a B.A. degree in history from the University of Toronto and three degrees in theology (M.Div., Th.M., and Th.D.) from Knox College. In addition to her congregational ministry, she has served as Director of the Doctor of Ministry program at the Toronto School of Theology and taught both in that context and at Knox College.