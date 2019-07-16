New Developments in Israel-Palestine and the Role of the Churches

Linda Nicholls

Primate of the Anglican Church of Canada Linda Nicholls was installed as Primate of the Anglican Church of Canada on July 16, 2019. Previously she served the Church as Bishop of Huron (2016-2019), Area Bishop of Trent-Durham, Diocese of Toronto (2008-2016), Coordinator for Dialogue for Ethics, Interfaith Relations and Congregational Development at the national office, and almost twenty years as a parish priest in the Diocese of Toronto. In addition to her commitment to healthy vibrant parish communities, Archbishop Nicholls has engaged in the renewal of the healing ministry in congregational life; ethics in healthcare; spiritual direction; national theological commissions and ecumenical dialogue. She has served as the Co-Chair of the Anglican Roman Catholic Dialogue in Canada and is a member of the third Anglican Roman Catholic International Commission (ARCIC III).

Susan Johnson

National Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada In June 2007, the National Convention of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada (ELCIC) elected Rev. Susan C. Johnson to serve as the first female National Bishop of the ELCIC. Delegates to the 2015 National Convention affirmed her leadership and reelected Bishop Johnson to a third four-year term as National Bishop. Bishop Johnson is active in the international Lutheran community. She is committed to the work of ecumenism, full communion, reconciliation, and passionate about engaging the church in a call to spiritual discipleship. She has led the church to speak out in several areas of justice and is actively involved in the work of KAIROS.

Carmen Lansdowne

Moderator of the United Church of Canada Born in Alert Bay, BC, and a member of the Heiltsuk First Nation, Moderator Lansdowne attended the Vancouver School of Theology (VST) and was ordained into The United Church of Canada in 2007. She served Marengo Pastoral Charge (Alsask and Loverna, SK), and then went on to complete a PhD from Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley, California. She continues to maintain academic interests through guest lectures and various writing projects and as a Christ Institute Fellow with the Westar Institute. In addition to her theological contributions as a writer and speaker, she has served the church in a variety of roles locally, nationally, and with the World Council of Churches.